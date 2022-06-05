Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Cintas worth $41,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Cintas by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $396.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.61. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $345.33 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.20.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

