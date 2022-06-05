Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $44.60 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of DuPont de Nemours worth $44,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Shares of DD stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.