Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $38.07 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341,612 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.25% of CF Industries worth $38,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

CF Industries Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.