Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $36.26 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $36,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

