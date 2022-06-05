Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Welltower worth $39,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

WELL opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.77. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.33, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

