Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,503,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 157,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $45,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $47.47 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,546,587 shares of company stock worth $226,788,025. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.