Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063,663 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $43,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.59 billion, a PE ratio of -205.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($113.87) to £110 ($139.17) in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($132.84) to £115 ($145.50) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.