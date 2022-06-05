Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $43,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $200.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

