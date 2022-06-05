Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

