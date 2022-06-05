ACENT (ACE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $451,345.00

ACENT (ACE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. ACENT has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $451,345.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACENT has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.45 or 0.99982355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

