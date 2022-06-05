Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in Accenture by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $304.95 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

