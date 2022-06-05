Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ABST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of ABST stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. 83,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,171. Absolute Software has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -56.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Absolute Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.