Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.07. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 13,096 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

