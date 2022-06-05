Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $8,841,000 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

