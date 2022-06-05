$943.16 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will announce $943.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $956.73 million and the lowest is $933.40 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $860.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 609,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,923 shares of company stock worth $551,388. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

