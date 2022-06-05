$858.81 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) to announce $858.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $840.00 million and the highest is $903.28 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $864.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,491. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

