$718.19 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will report $718.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $769.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $632.19 million. Visteon posted sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visteon.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Visteon stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.68. 217,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,170. Visteon has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $134.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

