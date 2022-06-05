$710.42 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will post $710.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $719.88 million and the lowest is $691.10 million. Saia posted sales of $571.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Saia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Saia by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Saia by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Saia stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.52. 449,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Saia has a one year low of $173.64 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

