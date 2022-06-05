$691.19 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) to post sales of $691.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.50 million and the highest is $696.06 million. Avaya posted sales of $732.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Capital World Investors raised its position in Avaya by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avaya by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,860,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the first quarter worth about $20,120,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $16,824,000.

AVYA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,435,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.63. Avaya has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

