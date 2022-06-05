$686.40 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $686.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $655.56 million. Lazard reported sales of $821.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.19. 583,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. Lazard has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 267.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

About Lazard (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.