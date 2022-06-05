658 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Purchased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 173.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 138,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 25,732 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,967,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $45.34. 136,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,029. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.