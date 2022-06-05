$657.56 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will report sales of $657.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.22 million and the highest is $664.30 million. Envista posted sales of $740.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:NVST traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. 2,232,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,914. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,581 shares of company stock worth $6,410,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $36,982,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $8,305,000.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.