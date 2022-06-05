$51.96 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will post $51.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Transcat posted sales of $47.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $220.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $222.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $238.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Transcat from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.68. 37,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.91 million, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. Transcat has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

