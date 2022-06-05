$442.68 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) to post $442.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $408.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,127. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

