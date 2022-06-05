$342.75 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $342.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.37 million and the highest is $360.30 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $427.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 181,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

