$3.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.77 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $15.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,495,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

