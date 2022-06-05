$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) to post $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. 1,607,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

