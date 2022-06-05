2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.09.

TWOU stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. 2U has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $46.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $719.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 2U will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in 2U by 152.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,120,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 676,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $13,369,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 2U by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 519,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

