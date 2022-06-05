2,862,370 Shares in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,862,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 3,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,880,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,570 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $5,508,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $3.13 on Friday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $227.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

GROY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

