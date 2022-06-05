28,607 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.8% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average of $98.87.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

