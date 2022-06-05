$23.14 Million in Sales Expected for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) to post sales of $23.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altus Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.98 million to $23.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full year sales of $104.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $104.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $171.08 million, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $183.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altus Power.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:AMPS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 591,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,727. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.35.
Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Power (AMPS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Power (AMPS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.