$219.12 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) will post $219.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Livent posted sales of $102.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $817.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.50 million to $897.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $899.68 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTHM. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.21. 3,595,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. Livent has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

