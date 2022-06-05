$215.19 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will report $215.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $201.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $943.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.13 million to $953.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,293.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 52,202.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 700.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 885,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,513,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares during the period.

VRNT traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. 331,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

