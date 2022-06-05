$19.34 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) will report sales of $19.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.98 million and the lowest is $18.70 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $20.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $83.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.35 million to $84.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.37 million, with estimates ranging from $94.23 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

VAPO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 277,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,573. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.35.

In related news, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,446.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $108,600. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

