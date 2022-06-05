17,360 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,000. Align Technology comprises 1.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Align Technology by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after buying an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $197,154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $11.27 on Friday, hitting $273.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,084. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.64 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

