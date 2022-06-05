14,879 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,363 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,512,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.
Berry Global Group Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
