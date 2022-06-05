14,879 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,363 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,512,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Berry Global Group Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.