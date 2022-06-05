$140.32 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) to announce $140.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.90 million to $143.46 million. Banner reported sales of $149.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $566.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $579.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $611.85 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $635.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,284,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,494,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 124,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,720. Banner has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.