13,648 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,864,000 after buying an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.