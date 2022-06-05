100,000 Shares in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Bought by Carronade Capital Management LP

Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Berry accounts for approximately 0.2% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Berry by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,551 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Berry by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 665,533 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $3,182,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,415,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,088,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,834,345 shares of company stock valued at $32,160,194. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.34. Berry Co. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

