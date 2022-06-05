$1.80 EPS Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.79.

NYSE:CCI traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $183.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.86 and its 200 day moving average is $184.31. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $815,548,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

