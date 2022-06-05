$1.66 EPS Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Lindsay in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $131.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,807. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lindsay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Lindsay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

