$1.61 EPS Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.65. Check Point Software Technologies also posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.76. 812,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,221. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.72. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

