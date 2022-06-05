$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.67. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

Shares of IDXX traded down $13.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.63. The company had a trading volume of 394,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,724. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $330.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

