0Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $10.75 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $90,053.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037732 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

