-$0.56 EPS Expected for IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). IDEX Biometrics ASA reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.19). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 117.95% and a negative net margin of 1,034.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA ( NASDAQ:IDBA Get Rating ) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDBA opened at $10.00 on Thursday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

