$0.40 EPS Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.28. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 1,461,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,914. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

