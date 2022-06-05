-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). Velodyne Lidar reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 5,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $12,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $249,000 and have sold 19,769,939 shares valued at $41,043,022. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,403. The firm has a market cap of $351.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.02. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.