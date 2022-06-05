-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). Design Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 327,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,024. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

