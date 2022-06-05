$0.22 EPS Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. 539,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

