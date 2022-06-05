-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.10). Alignment Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,690 shares of company stock worth $554,432 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. 345,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

